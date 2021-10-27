‘The Division 2’ delays new season to 2022, teases specialisation revamp

Ubisoft has confirmed that the new season of The Division 2 will be pushed back to 2022, though teases some of the new content that it will launch with.

In an update posted yesterday (October 26) and spotted by PCGamesN, the development team has shared that “we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode and associated content release to February 2022”.

Describing the upcoming update for The Division 2 as “one of our most ambitious to date”, Ubisoft adds “this additional time will allow our passionate development team to deliver the best quality for this new content”.

In the mean time, Ubisoft will “continue to support the game and work on most pressing live issues”.

While The Division 2 fans will have to wait a bit longer for the new season, the blog has shared a look at what sort of content will be arriving in the 2022 update.

One of the biggest changes will include a specialisation revamp, which game designer Trick Dempsey will share more on in a video on tomorrow (October 28).

Beyond that, there will be monthly “dedicated in-depth articles to detail key features and changes” that will be arriving with next year’s update.

The blog also states that at the end of Season 7, Ubisoft will be “organising an in-game event” and plan on “reintroducing some player-favourite global events, associated with new rewards and an apparel event”.

The new season itself – and all content within – will be revealed fully in January 2022, though a testing stage will launch beforehand.

