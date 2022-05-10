‘The Division 2’ is finally getting its first new season in almost two years

Ubisoft has announced that The Division 2 is getting a brand new season, the first in almost two years, this week.

Season nine, titled Hidden Alliance, will feature a new episodic narrative within The Division and will go live this week on May 12.

Instead of exploring the multiple districts of Washington, the season’s focus will shift to the smaller areas of the map, and provide “more contained, concentrated stories, and to avoid repetition from season to season.” You can check out the Season Nine launch trailer below:

Hidden Alliance will also introduce a new antagonist, named Captain Lewis, as well as four new mini-bosses for players to challenge that will release across multiple months. Starting on May 12, players can take on Major Castillo, with Sergeant Daniels following on May 31. Coming June 21 is Lieutenant Chang, while Major Xander will be added on July 12.

In addition to new story content and bosses, a new feature called Expertise will be introduced. This feature will allow players to upgrade their equipment to a higher power by using it in combat or investing in resources in researching them.

Two new apparel events will also be added, where players will be required to earn or purchase keys with premium credits to obtain gear, along with a new Season Nine season pass that will grant additional rewards, such as exotic caches, crafting materials, cosmetic items, and a new season outfit.

Further details can be found on the official Ubisoft website, where information can be found on four new Leagues. Leagues allow players to prove their status as an agent by rising through the ranks in various activities and earning unique rewards. These Leagues include Castillo, Daniels, Change, and Xander and will take place alongside the release of each boss.

