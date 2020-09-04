‘The Division 2’ is getting a new 100-storey Summit mode

Ubisoft has annocuned a new game mode called Summit for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, available for all owners of the Warlords Of New York expansion.

The new game mode was revealed during publisher Ubisoft‘s latest State Of The Game stream. Summit will task players with working their way up a 100-storey tower in the game, which is set to arrive in a future update.

While a release date for Summit has not been announced, it is expected to arrive in an updated sometime this month. The mode will also be available in the game’s test server starting today, September 4.

Check out the State Of The Game stream below, with the Summit announcement at around the 10-minute mark.

In Summit, players battle their way through 100 levels, with each ascending level getting harder than the level prior. Each tenth level will include a boss fight, and a set of objectives players will be tasked with completing in order to progress.

Thankfully, being defeated in the Summit will not send players back to the first level. Instead, the player will respawn at the level he/she died in. The mode will be playable solo or as a co-op with three other players, and enemy numbers and difficulty will be scaled accordingly. The Summit also supports matchmaking, according to Ubisoft.

In an effort to ensure that the PvE mode would warrant multiple replays, items enemies and objectives on each floor will be randomized, which would result in a different experience with every playthrough.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and its Warlords Of New York expansion are currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia.