‘The Division 2’ Season 11 starts today with fiery new trailer

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has today (March 1) released its newest season, Reign of Fire. This newest season focuses on the alliance between in-game baddies the Black Tusk and the True Sons.

If you haven’t played The Division 2 in a while, there are plenty of new story beats going on. A section of the True Sons led by Captain Lewis is now siding with The Division and private military company the Black Tusk’s mysterious CEO Natalya Sokolova is stepping from the shadows into a more prominent role in the story as she arrives in Washington to contest The Division directly.

There’s a trailer, below, which is light on details but big on explosions.

The centerpoint of Reign of Fire is Zachary “Stovepipe” Beattie, an EOD specialist working within the Black Tusk. He’s the prime target of Season 11’s storyline and will see players taking down four new targets – Charles “Chunks” Crawford, Lieutenant Bantam, Mort “Cursed” Kellogg and Beatrice “Auntie” Kaplan – to gather intel on Stovepipe’s location.

That’s the meat of it in terms of playable content, but this new season comes with it a bunch of new equipment, perfect for the Division agent who has everything. All players can earn:

The new gear set Hotshot

The new brand set Habsburg Guard

A new exotic weapon, the Sacrum Imperium marksman rifle

A new piece of exotic gear, The Division’s Ninja Bike backpack

Players with the season pass can earn additional items, too:

12 new weapon skins

11 new gear dyes

Two new face masks, one of which is given as a reward for getting to level 100 in the battle-pass

The Division 2 isn’t the only multiplayer shooter with MMO elements to get a huge new content update. Destiny 2 has also just launched its Lightfall expansion, with huge amounts of returning players being met with a slightly wonky launch.