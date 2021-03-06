Ubisoft has provided a status update for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 , which confirms that past seasons will be rerun whilst the next update is being developed.

Ubisoft Massive will lead the development of the new content update for Division 2 alongside Ubisoft Bucharest. The update is currently “still in its early stages” and the team have planned for a brand new game mode that is entirely new to the franchise.

Planned for “late 2021 at the earliest”, the update post promises that Ubisoft are also investigating ways to progress agents in game, whilst also increasing build variety and viability.

Whilst the new content update is being created, Ubisoft have made the decision to rerun previous seasons during Year 2. This means that Season 5 will be a rerun of Season 1, with all of the rewards and collectibles will be returning.

League and Global Events will also be available for players. The Division 2 will also be getting ongoing game support through Apparel Events and minor Title Updates that the Division 2 development team say are to be “focused on game health.”

Ubisoft Massive has been confirmed to be working on an upcoming open-world Star Wars game. The game was announced shortly after the Lucasfilm Games banner was created, and is allegedly in early development.

Ubisoft have recently announced multiple delays to upcoming games, thanks to changes in working conditions due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. These delays have currently affected Far Cry 6, Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and open-world sports game Riders Republic.