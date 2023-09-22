‘The Division 3’ confirmed, will be produced by ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ director

Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 yesterday (September 21) and the creative director of the first two games, Julian Gerighty, is back on board the series.

At the moment, Gerighty is the creative director of Star Wars Outlaws, but will transfer over as The Division‘s executive producer once that game has shipped. His next responsibilities will be to bring together a team for The Division 3, support the longevity of The Division 2, and conceptualise “a solidification of brand identity”.

As the associate creative director of The Division and then the creative director The Division 2, Gerighty shared his enthusiasm to return to the universe of these games.

“I remember the gameplay promise – the co-op, PvP, the open world RPG aspects. Its world seemed very relatable, and very realistic, like you could really be an agent for change within it,” he said in a post to Ubisoft’s blog of the first time he saw The Division in the E3 2013 show.

He added that “The Division is still in its early years as a franchise” which leads to a multitude of opportunities for players to delve further into the setting. Every The Division entry should “push the quality bar consistently forward”, continued Gerighty, and “promise to the player that they can’t get this experience anywhere else”.

Gerighty is also steering The Division Resurgence on mobile platforms and the survival spin-off The Division Heartland. The latter title was slated for a launch some time between 2022 and 2023. Coming to PC as well as previous-generation and current-generation consoles, it will be free-to-play.

It is very unlikely, however, that fans will get a glimpse of the third The Division game right now. Star Wars Outlaws will be released in 2024, and Gerighty himself said that the team is still a work in progress.

In other gaming news, Skyblivion will continue to chip away at the project in spite of the reveal of a possible The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster in the works.