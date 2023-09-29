‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ is a ‘Fallout Shelter’ take on Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls: Castles has released for Android platforms and it’s very like Fallout Shelter, involving the management of a castle as the player plots the course of history through their choices.

“Tell your story for generations – each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles,” the description reads for the game on the Google Play Store.

“Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?”

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Bethesda hasn’t announced anything relating to The Elder Scrolls: Castles on its website or social media accounts. IGN was one of the first to spot its release and news spread from there.

On the other hand, Fallout Shelter’s reveal arrived at E3 2015 and the game was released two months after Bethesda’s press conference. As such, it is not known whether or not the game will be developed for iOS, though it is a reasonable bet.

Players will embark on epic quests in The Elder Scrolls: Castles featuring “classic Elder Scrolls foes” to triumph against for prized items and resources.

Back at the base, they will build and upgrade rooms and assign members of the kingdom to work inside them, as well as add “lavish decorations and inspirational monuments” that may or may not have a game benefit.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is in early access, according to its listing, and is free to install and play for all who have an Android device.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Fallout: London is in development with a group of dedicated fans who are yet to announce the mod’s release date following an accidental clash with Starfield.