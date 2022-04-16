‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ is free to play until April 26

Bethesda is getting close to releasing the High Isle expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, and to give tentative players a taste of the game, a free trial is currently available.

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently available for anyone with an Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, or PC to download and try out, free of charge. The offer includes the full version of the base game and an area from the Morrowind expansion. Players will also be able to try the High Isle prologue quest.

Players who enjoy the trial will have to purchase the full game and expansion if they want to continue their Elder Scrolls Online journey. Luckily, the game is currently on sale, with 70 per cent off the standard edition, bringing the price to £4.49 on Steam. The Blackwood expansion is also on sale at £14.18 and includes the base game, Blackwood, Greymoor, Elseweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind. The offers end on April 27, the day after the free trial concludes.

The High Isle expansion releases June 6 and will allow players to adventure to the home of the Bretons. The description from a recent trailer sets the scene: “Team up with new Companions and allies, explore stunning new lands, play a hand of the all-new deck building card game, Tales of Tribute, and continue your Legacy of the Bretons adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle.”

Rich Lambert, the creative director of The Elder Scrolls Online, said in an interview that the Expansions setting allows it to be “probably the most accessible piece of content that we have added to The Elder Scrolls Online in terms of people that are familiar with the franchise.”

