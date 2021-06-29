‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ is in early stages of development, says Todd Howard

Bethesda Game Studio’s director Todd Howard has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI is still in early development, suggesting the launch is years away.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Howard revealed that new details about the highly-anticipated RPG sequel while also confirming that it’s very early in the planning stages.

“It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls VI as still being in a design [phase],” he said, “…but we’re checking the tech: ‘Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?’ Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls VI will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require.”

Howard also stated that the new Starfield technology, Creation Engine 2, is “sort of built for both” games saying that it’s “like a new tech base” and the majority of the development is on Starfield right now.

Later on in the interview, the game studio director shared new information on the upcoming Indiana Jones game, revealing that he originally pitched the game to George Lucas in 2009.

He said: “…I think the work Machine Games have done, they’re just phenomenal developers and storytellers. And when I started talking to them about it, it was a good fit. And we got the opportunity to talk to Lucas and Disney about it and they were super excited.

Howard went on to talk more about how much he likes Indiana Jones and how players will be hearing more about the game in the future.

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced and teased with a cinematic trailer during E3 2018 but no further game development details have been revealed.

In other Bethesda news, Starfield has been confirmed to be launching exclusively on Xbox and PC next year. For more details regarding the next-gen space RPG, here’s everything we know so far.