‘The Escapists’ is this week’s free Epic Games Store

Team 17‘s prison escaping game The Escapists is free this week on the Epic Games Store. and will be available until September 30.

Epic Games latest weekly free game is now available. This time around it’s The Escapists, developed by Mouldy Toof Studios and published by Team 17. The game is free until September 30.

The Escapists is a sandbox experience in which players find themselves in prison with one goal: escape. To do this, they must craft items and prepare routes while also avoiding drawing attention. To stay below the radar, players will need to follow the routine of prison life while finding opportunities to progress their plans. Crafted items will need to be hidden to avoid confiscation.

Advertisement

The Escapists features ten fully operational prisons for players to escape from. There are also ten different job opportunities for players to peruse as they prepare to break out. Over 185 items can be created or used, and inmates can offer favours to help keep them on your good side.

For those who want even more, there are several DLC’s available that add new prisons to break out of, though these are not included in the Epic Games Store giveaway.

Yesterday, September 22, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny accused Apple of keeping Fortnite off of its devices. After a lengthy legal battle, Apple had promised to allow Epic Games to return to the IOS platform if they agreed to play by their rules. However, Tim Sweeny has accused them of lying and not honouring the promise.

In a tweet, he said, “Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d ‘welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else’. Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users.”

Elsewhere, The Long Dark is getting its next chapter. Episode 4 takes place in a snowy prison.