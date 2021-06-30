Far Cry 5 player Krollywood has reuploaded their remake of N64’s GoldenEye 007 after MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) asked Ubisoft to remove it.

READ MORE: The best VR games you can play in 2021

Krollywood spent two and half years recreating the N64 classic GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5’s editor. The project faithfully rebuilt 18 levels from the original game using Far Cry 5’s props. After the project gained notoriety, MGM contacted Ubisoft and asked them to remove the levels from the editor. Krollywood, however, still had the original files backed up.

Advertisement

Now they have resurfaced on the Far Cry 5 arcade with new names and posted by different usernames. To find the new versions, players need to search for the creator’s name, “perfect-Dark1982”, on PS4. The level name is “Golden Cry” for PC users, and the creator’s name is “Graslu00”. An Xbox One version is coming but has not yet been ported across.

When Ubisoft took down the first version, Krollywood released a statement saying that Ubisoft had sent him an email because MGM had contacted them. They believe that the popularity given by news articles drew MGM’s attention. They added that “It’s really sad, but my work isn’t deleted because I saved the levels on my PS4/5, on PS+ Cloud and USB-Stick. I don’t know if there is a legal way to upload them again because I’m on their radar now, I think.”

Whether MGM or Ubisoft will catch Krollywood’s latest versions remains to be seen. But for the time being, Far Cry 5 players can download and try the recreation.

Another remake of Goldeneye 007 was also taken down this year. A cancelled but complete remake for Xbox 360 was leaked and shared online at the end of January 2021.