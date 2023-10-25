‘The Finals’ beta revealed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The Finals has announced another beta for the upcoming free-to-play shooter and players will be able to earn in-game extras and keep them for launch.

Held from October 26 to November 5, this will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players and it will an open beta allowing for cross-platform play.

Two maps from the closed beta will return, Monaco and Seoul, and a new map titled Skyway Stadium will be introduced.

Players can get to grips with The Finals mechanics and movements in the practice range before entering one of the four game modes.

Cashout involves teams of three players who will compete to find cashboxes, secure them and then deposit them in vaults. The team with the most cash banked at the end of the set number of rounds will win.

There are Ranked and Unranked versions of Cashout, with the former using 48 players and four rounds and the latter using 24 players and three rounds.

Quick Cash is a “casual-friendly” mode with more forgiving respawn timers, extraction times and features only one vault at at time.

Alternatively, the new Bank-It mode is a “combat-focused” experience with four teams of three players battling for coins to be the richest team at the end of the round.

Embark Studios has also added a battle pass for The Finals open beta which will let players keep 16 exclusive rewards when the game launches in its entirety.

Earlier this year, NME described The Finals first beta as “an unending shitshow of gunfire and explosions” that hadn’t wholly delivered on the promised destruction possible in its trailers.

“The game is setting out its stall as a title that isn’t taking itself too seriously: silly costumes and the announcer crowing away put this a million miles away from the stern-faced military shooters that you might have expected from a game developed by DICE veterans,” said Jake Tucker.

In other gaming news, a new Dungeons & Dragons series is in the works with actors Ben Starr, Doug Cockle, Alex Jordan and Harry McEntire as well as gaming personalities Hollie Bennett and Aoife Wilson.