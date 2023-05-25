The first ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ trailer has been released

Capcom has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was announced in June 2022 after a decade-long wait, but during the PlayStation Showcase last night (May 24), the first official gameplay trailer was unveiled.

The game is a single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience by allowing them to customise their character, choose their party, how to play, and more.

You can check out the trailer below:

“On your journey, you’ll be joined by pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure,” Capcom said.

These elements will also be “elevated further by the latest in graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”

The trailer features sprawling environments, from lush forests, medieval cities, and of course monsters and dragons. Players will be able to wield words, bows, and chant magick. Different vocations will also grant diverse abilities.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. An official release date has yet to be announced, so it’s unlikely that the game will be launching this year.

The first title in the Dragon’s Dogma series launched in 2012 and went on to become one of the most popular action RPGs of all time. Fans of the fantasy game have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment for over a decade.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on October 12 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The first gameplay trailer features the playable character Basim Ibn Ishaq in 861 AD Baghdad, showing that the franchise will be going back to its roots of stealth action.