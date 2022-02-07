The Gayming Awards 2022 nominees have been revealed

Returning for the second year in a row, Gayming Magazine has revealed the nominees for this year’s Gayming Awards 2022.

The Gayming Awards, presented by Twitch, is a ceremony celebrating LGBTQ+ video games and culture. This year, the show will be held on April 25 and will feature expanded categories such as Comic Books, Esports, and Tabletop Gaming awards.

The Gayming Awards will also feature an in-person drag pre-show featuring London’s ‘Cybil’s House’ starring Cybil War, Aubrey Wodonga, RhyssPieces, Lolo Brow, and Shardeazy Afrodesiak. At the same time, fans can get their hands on a limited number of general admission tickets – which go on sale February 8 – to come and see this exclusive show and experience the Gayming Awards live at the Troxy.

Four games have been nominated for the most recognised Game of the Year category, including Boyfriend Dungeon, Life Is Strange: True Colors, Psychonauts 2, and Unpacking.

Meanwhile, for the Gayming Magazine Readers Award, which celebrates the publication’s readers’ favourite game of 2021, titles including Boyfriend Dungeon, Forza Horizon 5, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil Village, Sable, Shin Megami Tensei V, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles have been nominated.

Other categories include Best LGBTQ Indie Game – celebrated for more personal and diverse stories – with games such as Lake, Unpacking, Boyfriend Dungeon, and A Year Of Spring nominated, as well as Best LGBTQ Character, which features Alex Chen and Steph Gingrich from Life Is Strange True Colors, Helmut Fullbear and Bob Zanotto from Psychonauts 2, and Meredith Weiss from Lake.

The complete list of categories and nominations can be found here, while the official public voting can be found here.

In other news, The Swindle developer Dan Marshall has shared new details on his latest project.