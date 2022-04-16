‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles’ has sold over half a million copies

Capcom has announced that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles released in July 2021 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game has now sold over 500,000 copies as revealed by a tweet from the official Ace Attorney Twitter account. It said, “Yes! The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide! Thank you to all of our passionate fans who have made this game a great success!”

The tweet was accompanied by an image, which was translated into a follow-up tweet that said, “Thank you! The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: 500,000 units sold!”

You may have deduced this already, but here’s a translation of the Japanese for the court record:

‘Thank you! The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: 500,000 units sold!’ pic.twitter.com/WmVnMZ9GtF — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 15, 2022

Advertisement

In NME’s four-star review, James Law said “The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a brilliant pair of enthralling adventures. Whether you’re getting back into Ace Attorney or are a first-timer looking for a brilliant courtroom drama with twists and suspense, this game is a great shout.

“With pleasantly surprising depth and characters that’ll stick in your mind after you’re all done, this is a game that drives you through an adventure with a consistent level of action and dialogue that’ll make you smile almost constantly, and loudly chuckle with great regularity.”

Late last year, The Ace Attorney series celebrated its 20th anniversary. Capcom launched a dedicated website to celebrate the event. The site included pieces of collaboration art and an exhibition of the franchise’s history.

In other news, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has had a successful launch, becoming the second best selling game of the year so far. It currently sits behind Elden Ring, which holds the number one spot. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also the fastest-selling Lego game to date.