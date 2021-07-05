‘The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time’ is an adorable heist simulator

Early-access penguin based physics game The Greatest Penguin Heist Of All Time looks like a silly, fun time.

The Greatest Penguin Heist Of All Time is a four player co-op physics based game “inspired by old school stealth and heist games” – check out this penguin dodging security lasers in a tweet from the developer:

According to the Steam page, developer That Fish, That Other Fish aims to breathe new life to the genre with modern physics and multiplayer.

Players will first pick a mission and a load out, then “set out to find and steal whatever needs to be stolen”.

Budding thieves will use “tools, weapons, and wit to infiltrate, steal, and exfiltrate as well as you can.”

The game offers online co-op for up to four players, character customisation, non-linear gameplay, varied maps, and most importantly “realistic penguin nooting.”

Players will be able to choose their approach to each level: “Loud or silent, lethal or non-lethal – there is no right answer… there is only the way you play!”

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time is currently available on Steam in Early Access, for £9.11 (£11.39 after July 9) with current plans for a full release in the first quarter of 2022.

