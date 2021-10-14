The Guildford Games Festival is returning this winter

The Guildford Games Festival is returning later this year with a digital event and physical awards ceremony.

Following on from the 2020 event that featured more than 50 local studios and sparked £2.8million in Steam revenue, the Guildford Games Festival committee confirmed that the event will return this year.

The digital festival will take place on December 3 and will be streamed on Twitch, while a physical awards ceremony will take place on December 2, and will be supported by Glowmade, Liquid Crimson, Renaissance PR, Stellar Entertainment, and Supermassive Games.

This year’s Guildford Games Festival will also be supported by headline sponsor Media Molecule along with Microsoft, Em3, Guildford Borough Council, Charles Russel Speechlys, Nordisk Games, the University of Surrey, Hello Games, Criterion, Supermassive, and Perpetual.

Lauran Carter, Head of Communications at Liquid Crimson said: “Last year’s Guildford Games Festival blew us away, and we were able to help generate £2.8 million of sales on Steam for local studios in a special sale. Guildford is a special place in the UK games scene – it’s been home to big studios for the last 25 years – but we’re proud that the Guildford Games Festival has proved itself capable of reaching out beyond our shores and grabbing the attention of the wider worldwide industry.”

The Guildford Games Awards spotlights individuals achieving things in the Guildford Game Dev community, with categories such as Creativity, Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Guildford Hero Award.

Some more attendees who will be taking part in the event include Selen Ceri and Emily Cook of Supermassive Games, Jonny Hopper and Mike Ducker of Glowmade – a Guildford Indie Studio who have recently partnered with Amazon Gaming – as well as the team at EA Criterion.

