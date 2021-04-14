‘The House of the Dead: Remake’ announced for Nintendo Switch

Sega’s arcade classic The House of the Dead is getting a remake, which was officially revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today (April 14).

The surprise announcement was all the more surprising by how it arrived with little fanfare. Instead of an introductory voice-over, only a few seconds of game footage appeared during a quick round-up of titles towards the end of the 20-minute presentation.

The House of the Dead: Remake is being handled by Forever Entertainment who previously remade Sega Saturn rail shooter Panzer Dragoon.

Fortunately, following the Nintendo presentation, the official House of the Dead: Remake Twitter account alerted surprised fans of the game trailer in full, while inviting them to join Forever Entertainment’s Discord server.

We’re excited to show you first footage from our upcoming game THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake! Hope you enjoyed Nintendo presentation, you may see the full trailer below! Visit our official Discord server: https://t.co/8si1CImGPAhttps://t.co/KftclYGDhT — The House of the Dead: Remake (@HOTDRemake) April 14, 2021

The House of the Dead was first released as a light gun on-rails shooter for arcades in 1996, joining Resident Evil as influential titles for popularising zombie-themed video games.

It received a home port on the Sega Saturn in 1998, although the console’s hardware limitations resulted in a port vastly inferior to its arcade counterpart. The same port was later released on PC.

The first trailer for The House of the Dead: Remake shows the game remade from the ground-up with modern HD graphics, while Forever Entertainment also states the game receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.

