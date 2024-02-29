‘The Last Of Us’ director is unsure how many more games he can make

The Last Of Us director Neil Druckmann has spoken about how many more big titles he’ll be able to make.

Druckmann spoke about his uncertainty in an interview with rapper Logic, explaining how he finds directing big games tiring.

“I guess that I don’t see myself doing this forever at this scale. It’s just a lot, and it takes a lot out of you. It’s very stressful to manage that many people and multiple studios worldwide,” Druckmann said in the interview.

“I know that time is limited, so it’s very precious to me, and I don’t want to waste it when they do want to spend time with me, and that’s number one.”

Later in the interview, Druckmann spoke about his experience developing Uncharted 2, and how the success of that game led to more pressure on both him and Naughty Dog as a studio.

“Uncharted 2 was the most fun I had making any of these games I’ve worked on because Uncharted 1, a lot people loved it, but it wasn’t this huge success. It was successful enough again that we made Sony happy, we made enough money.”

“And I remember we’d spend late nights playing the multiplayer as well, and there was just this camaraderie and the stress wasn’t there, and afterwards everything has been incredibly stressful, after Uncharted 2, because now you’re no longer flying under the radar, now everybody is expecting something to be great.”

This comes as Druckmann has teased one more game in the series, stating in a documentary chronicling the development of The Last Of Us Part 2 that he feels like “there’s probably one more chapter to this story.”

Cory Balrog, creative director of God Of War Ragnarok and the game director on God Of War 2018, quoted a post on X (formerly Twitter) containing an article reporting on the interview, writing “big same, brother”.

