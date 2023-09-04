‘The Last Of Us’ director is “working on another game”, but can’t say what it is

Neil Druckmann, one of the presidents of Naughty Dog, is under strict instruction not to share anything about the new game that he is working on.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann said that he couldn’t share anything about the studio’s newest title for fear that the communications director “will slaughter [him]”.

“As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can’t say anything,” he replied in a question about The Last Of Us Part 3. That didn’t confirm that this is the project, but his answer did not totally deny it either.

Previously, Druckmann suggested that a Part 3 is not an automatic assumption even though the IP is one of the most successful video game series in history.

“With The Last Of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue it or not. If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love – just like the first and second game did – then we will tell that story.”

“If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end,” he said earlier this year.

Entertainment Weekly‘s interview with Druckmann took place at Universal Orlando Resort where there is currently a Halloween Horror Nights attraction that is inspired by the show.

“My job is really strange, I’m given feedback on this theme park thing, I’m working on the TV show, and I’m working on another game, so I’m just kind of jumping around on different projects,” he explained.

Universal Creative senior director Mike Aiello also hinted that there is “cool stuff” to be found by fans in the attraction, including suggestions of what the second season of the HBO show will include.

