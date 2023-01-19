‘The Last Of Us’ game director says TV credit snub is “an argument for unionisation”

The Last Of Us game director Bruce Straley has claimed that not being credited on HBO‘s television adaptation is “an argument for unionisation” in the games industry.

Straley’s comments were made in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which points out that Straley is not credited on HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us despite being one of the source material’s leading creators.

Straley says his lack of credit has prompted him to think about the workers’ rights in the industry, and that his snub is “an argument for unionisation that someone who was part of the co-creation of that world and those characters isn’t getting a credit or a nickel for the work they put into it.”

“Maybe we need unions in the video game industry to be able to protect creators,” Straley added. Over the last few years, a number of unions have been founded at major studios – including Warzone developer Raven Software, Blizzard Albany, and Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

Last year, Straley announced the formation of his new studio titled Wildflower Interactive; which he says “has to be inclusive, equitable and collaborative.”

HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation debuted on Sunday (January 15). The premiere drew an audience of 4.7million viewers, making it the second-largest debut in HBO history – ranking only behind Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon.

While we awarded the “apocalyptically good” show four stars out of five in our review, viewers have been warned of scams targeting newer The Last Of Us fans. Under the guise of selling copies of the game criminals are using the series’ new wave of popularity to steal banking details from would-be buyers.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft’s CEO has apologised for comments a French union labelled “worrying” earlier in the week.