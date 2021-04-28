News Gaming News

‘The Last of Us’ has a plot outline for Part 3, but is not in development

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann hopes it can "one day see the light of day"

By Alan Wen
Naughty Dog has several new announcements in the works
Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog vice president and The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann has confirmed that there is a plot outline for a third part.

First reported in IGN, the revelation came on the latest Script Apart podcast episode, which featured both Druckmann and The Last of Us Part 2‘s co-writer and narrative lead Halley Gross.

On the subject of a potential Part 3 to The Last of Us, Druckmann said, “I don’t know how much I want to reveal… [co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we’re not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

While a sequel is not in development, he added that there has been “quite a bit” of discussion internally about the possibility for one before pointing out that there’s a lot of work involved in making it a reality.

“We’ve now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there’s no pattern of what a franchise is,” Druckmann continued. “With two games, now there’s starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you’d have to stick to if you’re making a third game.”

It was recently reported that Naughty Dog was leading on a PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, Shaun Escayg the creative director of Marvel’s Avengers recently returned to Naughty Dog, where he previously directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

