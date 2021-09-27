‘The Last of Us’ multiplayer game will be out “when it’s ready”

Naughty Dog has explained that it will reveal its The Last of Us multiplayer game “when it’s ready”.

In a blog post on the Naughty Dog website to celebrate The Last of Us Day (yesterday, September 26), Naughty Dog’s senior manager of communications Rochelle Synder explained what’s going on with multiplayer.

“We’re working on it,” she started before pointing out that the team has seen “the community comments as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates.” She continued by explaining that “we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready!”

On that note, the team is growing and is “currently in full swing of hiring for MP-related positions” with Synder adding a link to the job page to entice any relevant people to get applying. The jobs page currently lists dozens of different roles across multiple disciplines.

For now though, players will have to wait a bit longer for more on what Naughty Dog has planned for its multiplayer project set in the Last of Us universe.

It’s unknown at this time if the project will be a standalone release or part of a new sequel but tweets from Naughty Dog in 2019 explained that The Last of Us Part II would not have multiplayer so don’t count on seeing it there. That’s despite the fact that datamined information suggested that at one point it could have had a battle royale mode.

In other The Last of Us news, much more has been revealed about HBO’s live-action series based on the game.

