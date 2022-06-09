‘The Last Of Us’ multiplayer spin-off game news coming next year

Naughty Dog has finally talked a little more about its The Last of Us Multiplayer game, with more proper news to come in 2023.

Neil Druckmann came on stage at Summer Game Fest and revealed that the team has made this multiplayer game a standalone title after two years of work, mainly because it exceeded their initial ambitions. The game is still a The Last Of Us spin-off as well, but specific details on the story are yet to be revealed.

You can see the Summer Game Fest interview with Neil Druckmann below:

Advertisement

Multiple Uncharted veterans are involved, and Druckmann said it’s as big as a Naughty Dog single player game, and in some ways bigger. It even has a story interwoven into matches.

You can see the the concept art in a tweet below:

Excited to share this image! My love for The Last of Us & @Naughty_Dog's MP modes inspired me to join the studio. Co-directing the first standalone online experience, one of our biggest efforts ever, is a dream. Can’t wait to reveal more of what this incredible team is building! pic.twitter.com/nPlZRPtn74 — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) June 9, 2022

Check out every other Summer Game Fest announcement here, or anything announced during the Summer Of Gaming 2022 here as well.

In other news, the Russian author of Metro 2033 has been put on the country’s wanted list after condemning its invasion of Ukraine that began this February. “[I am] accused of discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for a post on Instagram,” wrote author Dmitry Glukhovsky.