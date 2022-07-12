‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ gameplay to be revealed soon

Naughty Dog has confirmed that it is planning on unveiling The Last Of Us Part 1 gameplay in the next couple of months.

Following the announcement that The Last Of Us Part 1 has officially gone gold, the developer also shared that it’s getting ready to finally reveal gameplay footage ahead of the game’s launch on September 2.

“We’re looking forward to showing you more of the amazing visuals, tech, and gameplay the team has worked on in the next couple of months up to launch,” Naughty Dog tweeted. “Stay tuned!”

The Last Of Us Part 1 is a complete remake of the original PS3 2013 title “rebuilt from the ground up for PS5.” A PC version of the game has also been confirmed to be in development.

The remake will feature the graphics and modernised gameplay just like the 2020 sequel The Last Of Us Part 2, and will include improved controls, expanded accessibility options and “enhanced exploration and combat.”

Elsewhere, Anthony Vaccaro – the studio’s principal environment artist – responded to the news of the game going gold, saying that the team didn’t need to crunch on the remake.

“This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios, that I didn’t need to crunch to finish a game. Feels good, really good,” said Vaccaro. “Especially hitting the same quality bar as The Last Of Us Part 2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

Last week, a developer credited on the game and Bend Studio animator, Robert Morrison, spoke out on the criticism that the game is just a “cash grab”, saying the game is “the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career.”

