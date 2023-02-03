‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC launch delayed after the success of HBO’s adaptation

Following the success of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1.

The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, with a sequel following in 2020. A remastered version of the original game, titled The Last Of Us Part 1, was released on the PlayStation 5 last September, while a PC release was set to follow on March 3, 2023.

However Naughty Dog has now delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1 to March 28.

In a statement, Naughty Dog said: “We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last Of Us these last few weeks. Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike, floors us every day.”

“We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last Of Us Part 1 on Playstation 5 consoles, and we realise many of you have been excited to jump in – some for the first time – when Part 1 hits PC,” it continued.

“And so we want to make sure that The Last Of Us Part 1‘s PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last Of Us lives up to your, and our, standards. We are so excited to bring The Last Of Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival,” it added. “The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm.”

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

The HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us premiered last month, and quickly became one of HBO’s most successful shows. A second season was confirmed shortly after the second episode aired, while the third episode has been widely celebrated.

Despite the ongoing success of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio might never make a follow-up to The Last Of Us Part 2.

“If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love – just like the first and second game did – then we will tell that story,” he said. “If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

It comes as The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has confirmed they’ve finally started playing the video game, after being “encouraged” to avoid it.

