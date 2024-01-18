‘The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered’ director says No Return was inspired by ‘Hades’ and ‘Vampire Survivors’

A Naughty Dog game director has spoken about what games The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered new roguelike mode ‘No Return’ was inspired by.

In a new blog post from Naughty Dog director Matthew Gallant, it has been revealed that The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return was inspired by several of the most highly-regarded roguelike games in recent years.

“Why make a roguelike? We certainly take broad inspiration from the amazing games that have revitalized the genre in the modern era; some of my personal favourite include Spelunky, Hades, Dead Cells, Vampires Survivors, FTL [Faster Than Light], Cult Of The Lamb, Prey: Mooncrash, The Path Of Champions and Inscryption,” Gallant wrote.

Advertisement

“The sheer variety of these games proves that the fundamental roguelike concepts can be flexibly adapted to serve many genres, and to resonate with different design goals.”

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered launches on January 19, and was announced in November 2023. In addition to various graphical tweaks and new compatibility with the PlayStation 5‘s DualSense controller, the new version of the game also has developer commentary, prototype levels that were cut from the final version of the game, and the aforementioned new roguelike mode, No Return, which allows fans to play as multiple different characters and take on waves of enemies.

NME reviewed The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered, with our reviewer writing that:

“The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered tells a difficult, emotional story with phenomenal character development. This remaster doesn’t make any groundbreaking changes, but better technical support and the neat addition of No Return make a decent case for upgrading.”

In other gaming news, Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that a newly spotted legal filing is simply a “formality”.