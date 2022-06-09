‘The Last Of Us’ remake gets PS5 launch date with PC port in development

Sony has announced The Last Of Us Part 1, a remake of The Last Of Us for PS5 and PC.

After the announcement was mistakenly released earlier today, Sony has officially revealed The Last Of Us Part 1 during Summer Game Fest today (June 9).

A remake of Naughty Dog‘s 2013 action-adventure, the game will launch for PS5 on September 2, while a PC port is currently “in development”.

With regards to what The Last Of Us Part 1 will change, Sony has shared the following:

“Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.”

While PlayStation fans will likely be pleased with the current-gen facelift, it’s bigger news for PC players, as this is the first time the series will ever be available on the platform.

The port continues Sony’s efforts to bring more of the company’s exclusive titles to the PC market. During a State Of Play showcase earlier in the month, Sony announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both coming to PC this year.

A recent back-end Steam update also suggests that roguelike-shooter Returnal is also planning to launch on PC, although no date has been revealed just yet.

These upcoming ports follow this year’s God Of War PC port, which NME praised in a four-star review back in January.

