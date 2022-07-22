‘The Last of Us’ remake will feature new permadeath and speedrun modes

Naughty Dog has released a lengthy trailer for The Last of Us Part 1, showcasing the improvements made from the original along with a host of new features.

The trailer features various members of the development team speaking about the upcoming remake, with The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann featuring prominently.

The Last of Us remake will have a new permadeath mode, meaning one slip-up will cause your save file to delete. In the same vein, the game will also feature a speedrun mode so players can time how fast they’re moving through the game.

There will be unlockable costumes for both Joel and Ellie. Additionally, you’ll be able to have a more detailed look at The Last of Us Part 1 with a new model viewer mode and an enhanced photo mode.

Naughty Dog also highlighted the importance of the accessibility features it is adding, including full audio description narration. “Every single accessibility feature we offer, that’s a barrier removed for someone. We’ve really tried to push the frontier of accessibility in this game” shared game director Matthew Gallant.

This is on top of the major improvements made in every other aspect of the game. Many of the animations have been re-done, the artificial intelligence has been improved, and 3D sound mechanics have been added to give the game a more immersive feel. There are also very clear graphical upgrades.

Another interesting feature is the addition of haptic features using the DualSense controller. For example, when Ellie draws back a bowstring the player will feel more tension in the trigger as the bow becomes tauter.

The Last of Us Part 1 releases on September 2 for PlayStation 5.

