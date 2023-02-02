‘The Last Of Us’ star Nick Offerman swore off gaming due to ‘Banjo-Kazooie’

The Last Of Us star Nick Offerman hasn’t actually played a video game in over 25 years, due to Banjo-Kazooie.

Offerman broke hearts earlier this week with his celebrated portrayal of Bill in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, he revealed he wasn’t much of a gamer.

When asked by Kimmel if he’d ever played The Last Of Us, Offerman said he hadn’t. “25 years ago I played my last video game,” he admitted.

Advertisement

“I’m very indulgent, and I lost a couple of weeks to a video game called Banjo-Kazooie. Two weeks went by, and I was like, oh my God – the slow dopamine drip is so delicious. Then it’s over, and you’re like ‘yes, I won’, and immediately I’m like, ‘what have I done with my life?’ so I decided I’m never going to do that again.”

Offerman went on to say (via VGC) he was “thankful” he had made that decision. “Because games like The Last of Us have gotten so good, I think I’d be in a basement and I wouldn’t even be going to audition for shows like this [if I still played them].”

Last year, a fan-made Banjo-Kazooie trailer was released, showcasing what a new game in the series may look like.

And last month, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said the studio might never make a follow-up to The Last Of Us Part 2, despite the success of the series and the HBO television adaptation.

“If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love – just like the first and second game did – then we will tell that story,” he said. “If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

Advertisement

However, Naughty Dog is currently working on a standalone, multiplayer game set within that universe.

HBO announced that The Last Of Us had been renewed for a second season ahead of the show’s third episode, following the series’ huge popularity.

In other news, Fntastic has confirmed a ten-minute video of “raw gameplay footage” from The Day Before will be released later today (February 2) despite an ongoing trademark issue.