‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ sequel delayed to spring 2023

Nintendo has announced that the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild has a new launch window of spring 2023.

A video released on Nintendo’s YouTube channel shows The Legend Of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announcing the delay to the sequel to Breath Of The Wild. Originally planned for a release towards the end of 2022, the game will now be released in spring 2023.

“We have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023,” said Aonuma in the video. “For those of you have who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologise.”

Advertisement

Aonuma also briefly teased what players can expect from the Breath Of The Wild sequel. “As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an ever wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.”

What these encounters and gameplay elements are were not elaborated on in the video. However, a very short amount of new footage was shown off, showing Link in his new outfit upon a platform in the sky. The brief clip showed the master sword glowing, and when Link pulls it from the sheath on his back, we can see that it has been destroyed. As well as this, Link’s right arm seems to be a different person’s and there’s a glowing mark on the back of his right hand.

Aonuma finished the video by saying that the entire team is “continuing to work diligently” on the sequel to Breath Of The Wild, and asks fans to “wait a while longer.” An official title has still not been revealed for the game.

In other news, Fortnite has officially introduced a new no building mode called Zero Build.