‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ spoilers surface as game nears launch

Although The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom doesn’t launch until next Friday (May 12), copies that were sent out early have resulted in leaks and even pirated versions of the game surfacing online.

Across Reddit and Twitter, previously-unseen footage of the game has been shared by users who have Tears Of The Kingdom. Some players have also taken to streaming the Zelda game on Twitch and social media app Discord, however many of these streams have been removed by Nintendo within minutes of broadcasting.

This isn’t an issue unique to Tears Of The Kingdom — the likes of God Of War Ragnarok, Splatoon 3, and even last week’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have all been leaked ahead of launch, often due to retailers sending out games before their official release date.

However, PC Gamer has reported that Tears Of The Kingdom‘s leaks go beyond footage and spoilers. The site has claimed that files appearing to be pirated copies of the game have surfaced on torrenting sites, along with a compilation of the game’s pre-rendered cutscenes which may have been data mined.

Nintendo has been battling Tears Of The Kingdom leaks since February, when a Discord user shared information taken from a still-unreleased copy of the game’s art book.

Nintendo has taken to a district court in California to identify the leaker, and last month named Discord in a subpoena to learn their identity.

The company has also been pressing Discord to crack down on leaks from the game, which have allegedly been shared through player-made servers on the app.

For those looking for spoiler-free Tears Of The Kingdom footage, Nintendo recently shared the game’s final trailer, which teased the return of series villain Ganondorf.