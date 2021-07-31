‘The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker’ mod adds Solid Snake to the game

Someone has created a mod that lets you replace Link with Solid Snake in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

The mod, which is called Metal Gear Solid: The Wind Waker, was created by AaronTheEpicGaemr, and is currently available to download from Game Banana. It allows players to experience The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker as Metal Gear Solid‘s Solid Snake instead of the protagonist, Link.

The showcase video shows the mod skin in action, replacing Link’s usual green tunic with Snake’s iconic bandana and suit, with the gameplay even showing Link hidden underneath a wooden barrel during a stealth mission. It even works in cutscenes.

Advertisement

Additionally, as detailed by the mod description, the mod replaces the Hero’s Sword with a reverse grip combat knife, turns the Hero’s Shield invisible, and replaces bow and arrows with a USP that’s equipped with a Laser Aiming Module with new sound effects.

More in-game items that have been replaced include the Master Sword with the Stun Knife, the Mirror Shield with a reflector, as well as the Deku Leak with a parachute, creating the illusion that you are playing as Snake.

The Metal Gear Solid: Wind Waker mod was originally released back in 2018, but a recent viral Twitter post reignited the popular mod.

Elsewhere, modders are recreating the original 1997 pre-release demo for The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, which originally featured unfinished assets such as levels and enemy visuals that were quite different from the eventual release.

Advertisement

In other news, a speedrunner has managed to complete the entirety of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded.