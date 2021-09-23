‘The Long Dark’ gets its long-awaited next chapter

Sub-zero survival game The Long Dark is finally getting its next chapter – a snowy prison drama that sees you stuck behind bars.

Developer Hinterland Studio has released a new trailer for Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence which teases the imprisonment of a bush pilot who’s caught in the middle of a stalemate at a remote prison facility.

Originally released in 2014, The Long Dark is a first-person survival game set in the frigid Canadian wilderness following a devastating geomagnetic storm. But the game has evolved from its survivalist roots, and the next chapter looks more thrilling than ever.

Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence sees pilot Will Mackenzie bound and gagged and thrown into an abandoned prison to fend for himself. But as The Long Dark takes a more story-driven turn, it looks as though Mackenzie will be forced to “pick a side” in the conflict he’s only just woken up in.

According to Eurogamer, Fury, The Silence will task you with escaping a gang of murderous inmates while continuing the search for the game’s second protagonist, Astrid.

Developer Hinterland Studio says that Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence offers between 7 and 10 hours of gameplay, with 60 minutes of narrative cinematics. You’ll also find over 40 minutes of new music as well as unlocking a brand-new region – an old prison complex set within the ominous confines of the Blackrock Mountain.

Episode 4 will be free to all players of The Long Dark and arrives almost two years after the game’s last chapter. Following the release of Episode 4, it’s reported that The Long Dark will conclude with the as-yet-unannounced Episode 5.

The Long Dark Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence launches on October 4, 2021.

