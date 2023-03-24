‘The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum’ gets precious May release date

Daedalic Entertainment has announced that The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum is launching this May, following several years of delays.

In a gameplay showcase broadcast yesterday (March 23), it was confirmed that The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum will launch on May 25, 2023, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

However, a Nintendo Switch version of the game won’t launch until “later in 2023”.

Gollum‘s release has been long-awaited, as the game was originally announced in 2019 and was meant to launch in 2021. The game was then pushed back to 2022, and delayed once again last July.

You can watch the gameplay showcase below, which includes a Q&A segment and a longer look at the game in action.

The showcase follows a new trailer for the game, which was released earlier in the month and took players on a tour of Middle-Earth.

Set before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring, Daedelic Entertainment’s upcoming game follows Gollum as he escapes from captivity in Mordor and sets off to try and reclaim the One Ring.

A stealth-oriented action game, players will need to help Gollum avoid direct combat while choosing which of his two personalities takes control during narrative dilemmas. Besides Gollum’s flight from Mordor, the game also takes players to the likes of Mirkwood, where Gollum was imprisoned by elves during part of The Fellowship Of The Ring.

NME checked out a hands-off preview of The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum last May and left impressed by Gollum‘s setting, but let down by its stealth mechanics.

“There’s clearly a fantastic story here, and one that should have no problem reeling in The Lord Of The Rings fans,” reads our preview. “It’s just a matter of making it compelling enough to play along to.”

