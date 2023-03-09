‘The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum’ tours Middle-earth with latest trailer

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has received a new trailer, showcasing Gollum’s journey through Middle-earth and reiterating its 2023 release window.

The trailer was released today (March 9) during Nacon Connect, a livestream showcasing all of Nacon‘s upcoming games.

Developer Daedalic Entertainment‘s upcoming game tells the story of Gollum before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring, and the latest trailer shows his escape from Mordor and journey into elven territory.

In the video, Gollum sneaks past orcs, elves and Nazgûl on his quest to reclaim the One Ring before Sauron can find it. It also features appearances from Gandalf, Shelob and Thranduil.

The latest trailer also includes a tribute to The Hobbit, with Gollum’s opening words – “Gnaws iron, bites steel, grinds hard stones to meal” – referencing the riddle that he tasks Bilbo with solving.

While Daedalic Entertainment is yet to provide an exact date for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum‘s launch, today’s trailer confirms that it is planned to release this year.

That will be welcome news for fans, as the game has been already been delayed for several years. First announced in 2019, it was originally meant to launch in 2021 before being pushed back to 2022. It was then delayed indefinitely, with Daedalic Entertainment claiming it needs “a few months” more to polish the game.

“In order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months,” wrote Daedalic Entertainment in July 2022, claiming at the time it would share an “update with exact timing in the near future”.

