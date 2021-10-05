The new Nintendo Switch Clock app is here, and it costs £8.99

AAA Clock, a new app launching on October 8th for the Nintendo Switch will cost £8.99 ($9.99) it has been revealed.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch games in 2021

The app is a bargain for those of us without a phone, an actual clock, or indeed, a Nintendo Switch, which also features a clock.

Advertisement

It launches alongside the OLED Nintendo Switch, the same day that Metroid: Dread releases as the updated model’s launch title. The app also claims to have “full support for OLED technology”, which must reassure those with a preorder for the new machine everywhere.

The clock can display in various colours, even matching the colour scheme of your joy-cons, a feature which probably accounts for around £4 or £5 of the asking price.

According to the trailer, there’s also a bonus game included, a mysterious retro side-scroller, which is a nice distraction for when you get slightly bored of checking the time.

In the long tradition of the Nintendo Switch calculator app, and going back as far as the various NotePad apps on NintendoDSi, AAA Clock is a testament to how open Nintendo has become as a publisher, as seemingly just about anything can get on the store now.

Advertisement

The app launches at an introductory price of £1.79 ($1.99), a reward for those early adopters that aren’t going to wait for the reviews to drop.

If you’ve got the time, why not read about the open-world ‘Metroid Prime’ game that was scrapped.

Developer on the game Bryan Walker said that “there was also an open world that was much less linear than he was proposing and the team was excited about. We weren’t able to prototype a lot of those because they were really big. We did have some ship prototypes, but the open-world one was much bigger.”