The next ‘Life is Strange’ has a new protagonist with a new power

Square Enix is set to unveil its new entry in the Life is Strange series next week.

The game will be receiving its world premiere via the publisher’s first ever digital event, Square Enix Presents, taking place on March 18 at 10am PT / 5pm GMT.

Details of the inaugural show, expected to last 40 minutes, were provided on an official post, confirming that the new Life is Strange will feature a new protagonist with a “fascinating new power”.

Advertisement

Past entries in the episodic narrative adventure series have focused on different characters, themes and powers. Life is Strange centred around photography student Max Caulfield who had the power to turn back time. This was followed by prequel-spin-off Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which focused on her best friend Chloe Price.

Life is Strange 2 followed two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz on the run trying to reach their father’s home in Mexico, while the youngest Daniel awakens to telekinetic powers.

The show will also include a look at upcoming releases like Outriders and Balan Wonderworld, as well as plans for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider.

There will also be gameplay shown for Just Cause Mobile as the series brings its explosive sandbox action to mobile. More new mobile titles are also expected to be announced from Square Enix Montreal.

Fans are however unlikely to hear news regarding Final Fantasy. The latest update had already come during last month’s State of Play when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was announced for PS5. Meanwhile, two Final Fantasy VII games were also announced for mobile devices.