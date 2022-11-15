The next ‘Overwatch 2’ character will be a “stronger support hero”

Jon Spector, Overwatch commercial leader & VP at Blizzard, has shared some information about the next playable character coming to Overwatch 2 – describing them as a “stronger support hero.”

We don’t have much to go on regarding the 37th hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster – after all, we only just got a look at the 36th hero Ramattra, a tank who will be joining the game at the beginning of season two starting on December 6.

Spector did provide some clues though, speaking at a Korean Overwatch 2 meet-and-greet event. When asked about what fans can expect from the game’s next hero, Spector replied:

“Hero development takes a long time,” said Spector (transcription by Inven, via Overwatch Cavalry). “You have to come up with ideas from the beginning of development to the end. It starts with figuring out a concept that players can enjoy. You have to be able to get into the worldview. Proceed in a direction that can broaden the overall hero pool. Each hero role is properly harmonised and released in order. Ramattra is a season 2 charge hero, and the next hero will be a stronger support hero.”

It will be a bit of a wait until we get to hear more, as Spector implied. Overwatch’s next hero isn’t expected to join the roster until the game’s fourth season, which is expected to run sometime in 2023.

Still, fans are likely to be happy to hear that more support heroes are on the way – the game currently has only eight support characters to choose from right now – compared to 10 tanks and 17 DPS characters. As such, a little more variety in the support heroes is long-needed, and sure to be welcome among fans whenever the 37th hero joins the roster.

