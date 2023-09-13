The next ‘Sims’ game will be “free to download”

Project Rene, the current codename for the next Sims title, will be free to download and spring from a “strong and cohesive” starting point for fans.

Publisher Electronic Arts shared some more insight into Project Rene in the third episode of the Behind The Sims community stream. The team is aiming for Project Rene to “do things from the start that The Sims hasn’t ever done or try to do familiar things in a new way”, tying into earlier statements about it being a “renaissance” for the series.

This includes being free to download. “When Project Rene is ready and fully open to players, you will be able to join, play and explore it without a subscription, core game purchase or energy mechanics,” explained Electronic Arts.

Advertisement

“We want playing to be super easy for you to invite or join friends and experience new features, stories and challenges.”

Furthermore, support for The Sims 4 will continue following the launch of Project Rene and members of the community will be involved in the new title’s development.

“Everything from closed invites to small public playtests or early access options” is on the cards but Project Rene is still at an early point in its production. Ergo, fans are advised to have their ears to the ground in the future for these bulletins.

Electronic Arts also stressed how the next Sims title will gradually grow over time. The Sims 4 caught a lot of complaints from fans for launching without important features like toddlers, swimming pools, family trees and more.

At the start, Project Rene will not include everything that The Sims 4 presently possesses after years of expansion packs, game packs and patches. But, it intends to build from the “broadest shared systems” and “lower barriers to play”.

Advertisement

“Beyond regular updates to the core game, we will sell content and packs, but we plan to change this up a bit,” said the publisher. “For example, basic weather may be added to the core game for free, for everybody.”

In other gaming news, Valve issued an update on the launch of Counter-Strike 2 now that it has passed its expected debut in the summer of 2023.