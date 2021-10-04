The PlayStation Now October lineup seems to have leaked

This month’s new selection of PlayStation Now releases have allegedly been leaked ahead of their official announcement as users report seeing the new titles through the service.

PlayStation‘s online streaming service is set to officially announce the latest titles being added to the subscription within the next few days.

Two Reddit users shared images of their systems displaying The Last Of Us: Part II under the ‘Latest’ tab, where new titles added to the service are first displayed. One user also shot an extended line up showing Fallout 76, Desperados III and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

Sony’s last announcement for new titles was released on their blog on September 6. and announced six new titles being added for players including Tekken 7, Killing Floor 2 and the original Final Fantasy VII. These games were then available to be downloaded and streamed the following day.

The service, which is available to be played on both PS4, PS5, and PC recently released a ranking for the most played games for each system from March through June of this year. In this list the original The Last Of Us was the third most streamed game on PC.

The sequel, which will be coming to the service if these rumours are proven true, received glowing praise from critics when it was initially released last year giving it a 93 score on metacritic. NME‘s Jordan Oloman celebrated it for its “tremendous narrative which will have you at the edge of your seat”.

The official PlayStation Now additions should be announced in the coming days.

In other news, Take-Two has taken down a Grand Theft Auto fan project for the second time after it went back up on GitHub.