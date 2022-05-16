NewsGaming News

The PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 game lineup has been revealed by Sony

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla', 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales', and more will be on offer

By Demi Williams
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Credit: Insomniac Games

Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

The brand new version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to release between this month and June (depending on your region), and it will feature three benefit plans for all subscribers. Ahead of the release, Sony has today (May 16) revealed the complete lineup of games that players will be able to access, including titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, as well as PS4 and PS5.

According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the update time for new PS4 and PS5 titles on the Essential plan is the first Tuesday of the month, whilst games prior to the PS4 generation will arrive in the middle of the month, with the number set to “vary”.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Credit: Ubisoft

The games revealed are only a selection of the content planned for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans, which you can view below:

PS4

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Credit: Insomniac Games via Game Informer/YouTube

PS5

  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Returnal
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K22
  • The Artful Escape

Additionally, time-limited game trials have also been confirmed for a select few games. These include:

