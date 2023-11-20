The Rolling Stones confirm ‘EA Sports FC 24’ collaboration

The Rolling Stones have confirmed a collaboration with EA Sports FC 24, with the iconic rock & roll band designing an in-game vanity kit.

The kit is one of three new artist-designed outfits coming to EA Sports FC 24, with DJ Michaël Brun and afropop star Obongjayar also working on special vanity kits.

“I’ve been an EA Sports fan my whole life, so to be able to create my own kit in EA Sports FC 24 is honestly a dream come true,” said Brun in a statement. “Being able to merge my culture, my love of football and fashion in one collaboration is a true honour. I hope people enjoy it!”

Players can access the three new vanity kits from today (November 20) in EA Sports FC 24. Brun and Obongjayar’s kits are available to purchase in game while The Rolling Stones can be unlocked by completing a series of objectives.

As well as the new kits, eight new tracks have been added to the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack, which featured over 100 artists on launch. According to developers, “each song and artist featured on the soundtrack represent EA Sports FC’s ambitions to create a truly international soundscape that reflects the global nature of football and musical influences. As the power of unique football styles like Total Football and Brazilian flair transcends continents, so too does Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Grime.”

The eight new tracks are as follows:

Fred again… & Obongjayar – ‘Adore u’

Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera – ‘TULUM’

Rael, Gloria Groove & Tropkillaz – ‘Vem Com Tudo’

Troyboi ft. Armani White – ‘Shut It Down’

Insincere – ‘Smile’

Kabeaushé – ‘These Dishes Ain’t Gonna Do Themselves’

Animal Collective – ‘Soul Capturer’

Underworld – ‘Denver Luna (acapella)’

“The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before,” said Steve Schnur, worldwide executive and president of music for Electronic Arts, announcing the soundtrack. “We’ve curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music & artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have been teasing a possible 2024 tour with fans by showcasing their logo around the world and said they want to make music until they “drop” following the release of new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’. Last month, FC Barcelona announced a new football kit, designed in collaboration with The Rolling Stones.

In other gaming news, South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated the SKT T1 team after their victory at League Of Legends Worlds.