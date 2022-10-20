NewsGaming News

The ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake packs demanding PC system requirements

Even the recommended system requirements only hit 60 FPS at medium quality

By Andy Brown
Silent Hill 2 remake. Credit: Bloober Team, Konami.
Silent Hill 2 remake. Credit: Bloober Team, Konami.

The system requirements for Bloober Team‘s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake have been confirmed, though PC players with lower-end rigs may require an upgrade to get the horror game running.

Shortly after the remake was announced, a Steam page for the title was launched that included new screenshots of the game and a list of recommended system requirements.

While the minimum system requirements will manage the remake at 30 FPS on “low/medium quality settings,” even the recommended requirements for PC players will only manage 60 FPS from the game on medium – or 30FPS with the settings turned up to high. This suggests that to comfortably get the most out of the game’s visuals without a performance drop, even higher requirements could lie ahead.

Advertisement

You can see the minimum and recommended settings below.

Silent Hill 2 remake minimum system requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
  • Storage: 50GB

Silent Hill 2 remake recommended system requirements: 

  • Operating system: Windows 11 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Graphics card: AMD Radeon 6800XT or Nvidia GeForce 2080RTX
  • Storage: 50GB

There’s no release date for the remake just yet, so it’s possible that these settings could change slightly as the game continues development.

Silent Hill 2. Credit: Bloober Team, Konami.
Silent Hill 2. Credit: Bloober Team, Konami.

Konami’s latest Transmission brought plenty of good news for fans of the long-running horror franchise, which has gone for years without a new title. Along with Bloober Team’s remake, Konami also shared trailers for three more upcoming games for the series  – including Silent Hill Townfall, which will be developed by Glasgow-based studio No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive.

A film by Christophe Gans, who directed the first Silent Hill film, is also on the way.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement