‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music

The Simpsons: Hit & Run original soundtrack has been released on Spotify and Apple Music – check it out below.
The 2003 Grand Theft Auto-inspired video game features instrumental tracks like ‘Simpsons Hotline’, ‘Flowers By Irene’ and ‘Petty Theft Homer’, but are only now available to stream as a complete soundtrack.
Other Simpsons albums are also now on Spotify, including ‘Go Simpsonic With The Simpsons’, ‘Testify’ and ‘Songs In The Key Of Springfield’.
You can check out the Hit & Run album below.
In August last year, Hit & Run was reimagined as the cartoon series Futurama using a mod.
The demo was described as a “total conversion mod for The Simpsons: Hit & Run” which aimed to replicate the gameplay of Hit & Run in Futurama‘s world. The recreation featured 3D models build from the ground up like “it was an intended expansion pack for the game.”
A dedicated fan also last year revealed that they were building an open-world version of Hit & Run, which would also include online multiplayer, better vehicle physics and improved graphics.
Reflecting on the cult classic last year, NME described Hit & Run as a “brilliant window into the noughties”.
“If the internet is to be believed, Hit & Run’s cultural significance sits somewhere between BTS and the Shroud of Turin – and subsequently, any hint of criticism is blasphemous,” writer Andy Brown explained.
In 2021, The Simpsons co-showrunner Matt Selman admitted that he would love to see a remastered version of the Hit & Run.
Talking to IGN, Selman shared his desire for an updated version of the game but admitted “it’s a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen”.