The Sims 4 gets free cosmetics in the latest update

Maxis has released a Delivery Express for The Sims 4, which includes some new create a Sim content for both masculine and feminine Sims.

The latest update comes as part of The Sims 4’s Delivery Express, allowing users to get new content automatically sent straight to their game. To receive the content, all players need to do is log into The Sims 4. They should receive a pop up letting them know that content is being added.

Once the installation is complete, another pop up will ask if the player wants to restart, and if they choose yes, they will be able to use the content instantly.

Kicking off the new year with a Sims Delivery Express! 🎊

Our favorite Freezer Bunny 🐰 is hopping into your game with new Create-A-Sim items 🤩

Available now to all players! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6SilGd8e1A — The Sims (@TheSims) January 10, 2022

Full details of what the update includes are available on SimsCommunity. Both masculine and feminine sims will receive a unique full-body outfit to wear. Feminine Sims will also receive a new hairstyle, while masculine sims get a new head accessory.

Maxis recently shared a roadmap of what players can expect in The Sims 4. One thing mentioned in the roadmap is “a game pack that throws a party for love”, which – as many fans have already speculated – seems to refer to a wedding party-game pack.

