‘The Sims 4’ gets new gameplay trailer for ‘Star Wars’ DLC

EA has released a new gameplay trailer for The Sims 4’s upcoming Star Wars-themed DLC, Journey To Batuu.

The nearly four-minute-long trailer transports players to the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the main city of the upcoming DLC, which is home to many familiar alien races, as well as three factions that players’ Sims can ally with.

Players will be able to pledge allegiance to the Resistance, the First Order or the Scoundrels. Upon choosing a faction to ally with, players can participate in missions, scavenge for materials and even recruit other Sims to join their team.

Players will also be able to build a custom droid companion to accompany them in their adventures. The trailer also suggests that the custom droids will aid players by “causing distractions, taking out obstacles and slicing panels”.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

The trailer notes that players will be able to craft and equip their own lightsabers to use in their missions. The trailer also includes several familiar faces, including Kylo Ren and Rey, with whom players will be able to build a reputation with, culminating in promotions and bounties.

Upon returning to their usual homes, players will be able to bring back a number of Star Wars merchandise, including flags and posters. The trailer also hints at players being able to bring their droids back home with them.

The Sims 4’s Star Wars: Journey To Batuu expansion is set to arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Mac on September 8. More information, and pre-orders of the game, can be found here.