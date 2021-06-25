The Sims 4 is due to host its own music festival next week, with headliners Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley, and Joy Oladokun.

The festival, titled The Sims Sessions, is the first of its kind to feature in the game, with “Simlish” songs debuting in a virtual event. Players will, for a limited time, be able to camp at the festival ground and pick up some merchandise for their Sims.

your faves are coming to #TheSims4 like never before! @BebeRexha, @GlassAnimals & @joyoladokun are performing at #SimsSessions, an in-game music festival, from June 29 – July 7! Snatch your Sims & their friends & tell your friends & their Sims to join this can't miss experience! pic.twitter.com/fzKGTZhNHO — The Sims (@TheSims) June 24, 2021

The Sims Sessions will run from June 29 to July 7, with all songs performed in ‘Simlish’, the language of The Sims. Aside from the headliners, players will be able to perform on stage, utilising their Sims’ music skill to work up the crowd.

Players will also be able to dance and enjoy the show, socialise with other Sims, camp in festival tents, and shop at artist-themed merchandise tables and snack booths. The festival is free to anyone who owns The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, Xbox One, or Playstation 4.

Yibs 🤩 , but #SimsSessions is only available from June 29 to July 7! A notification will pop up while in live mode, which adds a ticket that serves as a source of information & transportation to the music event taking place in Magnolia Blossom Park! 🎶✨ — The Sims (@TheSims) June 24, 2021

Electronic Arts recently announced that the latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 will be Cottage Living – a farming and countryside-themed pack. Sims will be able to farm llamas, chickens, and cows and grow their own crops in the village of Henford-On-Bagley.

“The Sims 4 offers players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims’ experience, and Cottage Living will offer them an abundance of new ways to embrace village life,” Antonio Romeo, producer of The Sims 4: Cottage Living, said in a statement.

As well as releasing their own peanut butter to support the Music Venue Trust, Glass Animals also recently teamed up with Bree Runaway for a remix of ‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’. The band will be heading out on a UK tour this November in support of their third album ‘Dreamland‘, before hitting the road in Europe and North America next year.