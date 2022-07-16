‘The Sims 4′ will soon let players choose characters’ sexual orientation

EA has announced that Sims 4 players will be able to select their characters’ sexual orientation with the next update.

In a new blog post, it was confirmed that when the game’s new High School Years Expansion Pack goes live on July 28, all players – whether they buy the downloadable content (DLC) or not – will be able to use the Sexual Orientation feature.

“As a team, we hold creativity, discovery, inclusivity and play as core values and strive every day to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion for our people and community,” said senior and lead designer, Jessica Croft.

In the next free update to The Sims 4, Create a Sim will offer more options to customize your Sims!💕💑 From who they are attracted to, to whether or not they are interested in Woohoo, learn more about the upcoming feature in our blog deep dive: https://t.co/SYcfNmgA50 pic.twitter.com/Kd7by1gxZC — The Sims (@TheSims) July 15, 2022

“With that in mind, we’re delighted to bring the Sexual Orientation feature to all Simmers. Between this update and the recent pronouns update, we’re taking several strides forward into being a game that respects and celebrates the nuance and color of everyday life.”

As for how it works, when players create their Sim, they’ll be able to select new options that will tell the game whiich gender(s) they’re attracted to, if they’re still figuring out their orientation, and which gender(s) they want to Woohoo. Players can also select any combination of attraction boxes to reflect orientation.

When it releases, the Sexual Orientation feature will only feature two genders due to “technical limitations,” but EA has said it will be adding additional gender identities later down the road including the non-binary, stating it is “another step” in its plans.

Additionally, for players who wish to Woohoo a Sim that isn’t interested in romance, a new option is being introduced to reflect the Aromantic orientation, allowing young adult and older Sims to ask close friends to Woohoo.

