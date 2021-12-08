‘The Sims 4’s’ first free SDX content is available to download

The Sims 4 first SDX update, or Sims Delivery Express, is here, bringing with it a single new hairstyle.

Maxis detailed the new micro-updates that would be coming to The Sims 4 back in October. They are small updates, which are designed to bring more frequent updates in the game. Examples given at the time included a new Build mode or Create A Sim content, or tiny game fixes that don’t need a full Game Update to be delivered. The first SDX update includes a single hairstyle, so definitely something minor, but free content is free content.

You’ll notice when you boot up The Sims 4 that there will be a notification telling you about the SDX update. Then, once you have done a quick download, you’ll restart the game, which will add the new content into the game. This first update is available to download now. If you’re thinking you want more, that’s fine too, as a small collection of holiday themed items are on the way next week. You can expect more frequent updates in The Sims 4 thanks to the SDX system now being in place.

More recently, Maxis announced changes would be coming to several fan-favourite NPCs, giving them somewhat of a makeover. Characters like Bella Goth are getting a change in skin tone to better reflect her earlier appearances, with characters like Dina and Nina Caliente getting the same treatment. You can now experience scenarios in The Sims 4, a game mode that is meant to add some challenge to the game. Think of fan challenges like the 100 baby challenge, but built directly into the experience.

All The Sims 4 SDX updates will be available across PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will always be free, but PlayStation and Xbox players will need to link their console account to their EA account to use SDX.

